Address your weak areas

Nandini Raman March 05, 2022 13:05 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I finished my PG in Physics last year. I am interested in Atmospheric and Meteorology Science and also optics. What is the scope if I get into research? – Mageshwar Dear Mageshwar, Typically, doctoral degrees in Atmospheric and Meteorology are designed to be completed within five to six years. However, the complexity of the subject can make it seven to eight years on average, as they study the Earth, atmospheric, and ocean sciences. If your passion is research, you can prepare for a career in forecasting, research, agriculture, and education. You can work as a university professor, an atmospheric scientist, a meteorologist, a geospatial engineer, a television broadcaster, a climate change scientist and a coastal scientist. I am a B.E. undergraduate (Nano-Technology). What are my career options? Also, I would like to know about good remunerative job or internships based on Nanotechnology. Nanotechnology provides job opportunities in the health, pharmaceutical, agriculture, environment, and food and beverage industries as well in government and private research institutes. Lucrative career opportunities exist across Electronics/Semiconductor industry, Materials Sciences including textiles, polymers, packaging, Auto and Aerospace industries, Sporting Goods, Biotechnology, Computing, Medical and pharmaceutical filed, Environmental monitoring, control, and remediation integrated circuits, Food Science including quality control and packaging, Agriculture, Forensics, Geosciences, Microscopy, University and federal lab research, Military and national security, Energy capture and storage and many more. I’ve completed my B.A. Economics. While there are plenty of options, the only thing my orthodox family has allowed me to look at is government-related. I am thinking about a Master’s, MBA, and LLB also but I am not sure what would be best for me. – Aditi Dear Aditi, It is unfortunate when the family is not supportive and encouraging. But, like you said, there are plenty of options. To choose between an MBA, a Master’s and and LLB, first identify why you want to do these courses (apart from buying time). Have you worked on the pros and cons for each? What interests and excites you long term? What kind of future academic and career prospects are you motivated about? Please make an informed choice. Don’t decide because it sounds fancy and seems like a lucrative escape! I finished my BE (EEE) in 2019. I am not strong in coding. I would like to know what courses on IT I can do to get a job that doesn’t involve coding. – Divya Dear Divya, There are many courses that do not require coding. The top ones are: UI/UX Designer, Data Analyst, System Admin, SEO Professional, and Technical Writing. Rad up and learn about these enough to be really keen and interested before you join the actual course. There is enough data on the Internet but check with those doing these courses to know the pros and the cons so that you can make a well-informed choice. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



