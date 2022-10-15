A guided route

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I am in Class 9 but unsure about my career path. I want a job in which I can be creative and have a good salary. I am interested in Design, but the variety of options confuses me. - Asha

Dear Asha,

How creative are you? What do you enjoy? Art, drawing, colouring, out-of-the-box thinking? Art and Design courses (and careers eventually) include all sorts of exposure from UI to UX design, product design, video games design, multimedia art and animation, web design, exhibitions design, interior designing, fashion, jewellery and so on. First, identify if this is something that you would like to study more about and pursue as a subject. You will eventually know what your calling is and where your core interest lies.

I am currently pursuing B.A. English Language and Literature, but I want to join intelligence services such as RAW or IB. What should I do? – Sreedevi

Dear Sreedevi,

India’s Research and Analysis Wing gathers intelligence on other nations, especially those close to India, to protect it from any attacks, threats, and terrorist dangers by creating suitable policies, establishing international ties, and neutralising any threat to our democracy or safety. The UPSC exam is one route to join RAW (Group A officers from IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS). There are also other strategies for hiring. A candidate has to pass a psychological test and an interview. The eligibility criteria are graduation from a reputable institution and fluency in one foreign language. She/he must be an Indian with no criminal record. The age requirement is less than 56 years and the candidate must have more than 20 years of professional experience.

I completed my UG Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2020 and am currently working in an IT company. I enrolled in M.Sc. Cybersecurity and Informatics. Since my UG degree is unrelated to this, should I continue or drop out and look for another course? – Shasha

Dear Shasha,

Why did you enrol in this course? Work on the pros and cons of your choice and then arrive at your answer. Some good career options after this course are to work as a Research Associate, an Ethical hacker, a Penetration Tester, a Cyber Legal Service, a Security Code Auditor, and a Cryptographic Expert. It is also a well-rewarding industry for the right candidate.

I am doing B.Sc. Medical with Zoology, Botany, and Chemistry. I want to pursue my Master’s in Clinal Embryology. Will I be eligible? -Vanshika

Dear Vanshika,

You can apply for an M.Sc. in Clinical Embryology after your B.Sc. course. The eligibility criteria are B.Sc with at least one subject of Biological Science/ Biotechnology or MBBS from a recognised institution. Selection is done by an admission board strictly on merit. MET M.Sc. (Clinical Embryology) is conducted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.