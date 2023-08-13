14 States yet to join Centre’s flagship education scheme

August 13, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are among 14 States and Union Territories which are yet to sign a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry, which mandates the implementation of the National Education Policy in order to avail funds worth almost ₹13,000 crore for the next three years, under the Centre’s flagship scheme for State-run higher education.

Officials from several Opposition-ruled States told The Hindu that they have raised concerns about the MoU, given that 40% of the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) budget must be borne by the States themselves, and no extra funds have been earmarked for NEP reforms. The Centre says it holding discussions to iron out differences with dissenting States.

‘Better implementation’

PM-USHA is the new name for the Ministry’s scheme to improve the quality of higher education in State Universities — through curricular and programme changes, teacher training, physical and digital infrastructure, accreditation, and enhancing employability — while ensuring equity, access, and inclusion. It provides an outlay of ₹12,926.10 crore between 2023-24 and 2025-26.

The MoU is being signed to show the willingness of States and UTs to participate in the PM-USHA scheme and it will help in the better implementation of the scheme, University Grants Commission chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar told The Hindu. “As on date, 22 States/UTs have signed the MoUs,” he said, adding that discussions are in progress with the 14 remaining States and UTs, to iron out differences and communicate the importance of NEP and PM-USHA. Prof. Kumar, who is also co-vice chairperson of PM-USHA’s National MIssion Authority, said that the scheme has scope to adapt to the differing needs of different States, and even different districts.

‘NEP reforms need more funds’

The MoU — which makes it mandatory for States to undertake the administrative, academic, accreditation, and governance reforms detailed in the NEP, including an academic credit bank, entry and exit flexibility, and the Samarth e-governance platform — has irked some State governments.

“40% of the expenses under PM USHA is borne by the States. To implement the NEP, States need more funds and aid from the Centre. This MoU does not say anything about finding funds for changes envisaged under the NEP,” a senior official from Kerala’s Education Ministry said. Like-minded States are in touch with each other on the matter for a possible joint move on this, the source indicated.

Offering flexibility for States

Prof. Kumar, however, said that multiple consultations had been undertaken before finalising the structure of PM-USHA. “The MoU contains clauses regarding proper planning, implementation and monitoring of the scheme. Commitment on planning and drafting the proposals by the State by aligning it with NEP will lead to integration between NEP and PM-USHA,” he said.

The UGC chairman noted that PM-USHA carries forward the vision of the earlier Rashtriya Uchstar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), to improve the access, equity and quality of higher education in States. “PM-USHA reduces the fragmentation of resources by streamlining the number of [scheme] components to six. More flexibility has been given to States/UTs to undertake activities as per felt needs. Unit costs of some components have been rationalised for tangible outcomes,” he said.

States and UTs have also been given the flexibility to identify their focus districts on the basis of various indicators, such as low gross enrolment ratio, gender parity, population proportion of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. These districts will be prioritised under the scheme to address the diverse needs of each State or UT, Prof. Kumar said.