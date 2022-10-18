Watch | Data Point: Why has the 3-tier AC coach been profitable for the Indian Railways?

Sonikka Loganathan October 18, 2022 15:10 IST

Millions of people travel via the Indian Railways every day. Despite this, the Railways is facing financial issues, with most types of coaches incurring heavy losses. The exception to this is the 3-tier AC coach, which has been profitable every year, cornering a significant portion of revenue, even though it carries fewer passengers than sleeper and second class coaches. In this episode, The Hindu decodes why this is the case. Also read: Data | Will the roll out of AC III tier economy class bring loss-making Railways back on track? Script, presentation, production and editing: Sonikka Loganathan Ideation and data support: Jasmin Nihalani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan Video credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam Design assistance: Karthick S T



