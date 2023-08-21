HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Data Point: How tough is it to land Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon?

Watch | Data Point: How tough is it to land Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon?

A video on how successful past moon missions have been

August 21, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23. But space is hard. Data shows that moon missions are especially hard.

After Chandrayaan-2’s failure, The Hindu looked at how successful past moon missions have been, to assess the odds stacked against Chandrayaan-3.

Also read:  Chandrayaan-3 | How NASA, ESA will support ISRO during the Moon landing on August 23 

Presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Guest: Vasudevan Mukunth

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Krithika Ganapathy

Related Topics

science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.