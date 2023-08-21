Watch | Data Point: How tough is it to land Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon?

August 21, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23. But space is hard. Data shows that moon missions are especially hard.

After Chandrayaan-2’s failure, The Hindu looked at how successful past moon missions have been, to assess the odds stacked against Chandrayaan-3.

Presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Guest: Vasudevan Mukunth

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Krithika Ganapathy