Watch | Data Point: Deepavali day pollution: How cities fared in 2022

A video on the pollution levels in various cities on Deepavali day

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, is sadly also becoming the festival of pollution, specifically air pollution.

As fireworks light up the skies and streets, a thick haze of smoke rises up in the air and fills our lungs. Over the years, central and state governments have enforced several bans on bursting crackers, which have resulted in varying degrees of failure.

This year, some parts of India showed noticeably lower pollution levels on Deepavali day. In this episode, we look at the data and break down why this might be happening.

