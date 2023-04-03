HamberMenu
Watch | Data Point: COVID cases rise, but booster coverage remains low

Watch | Data Point: Is vaccine hesitancy responsible for India’s slow booster coverage?

A video understanding why Covid-19 booster coverage remains low in India

April 03, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Covid-19 cases are back on the rise, the third such spike since India’s Omicron wave in January 2022.

But when we look at the share of eligible people who have taken the booster dose, numbers remain significantly lower than what was seen during the inoculation drive for the first and second dose.

With only about 16% of India’s population boosted, The Hindu unpacks how the data points to vaccine fatigue as a possible explanation for this. 

Script, presentation, production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation and data support: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

