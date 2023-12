December 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Cyclone Michaung battered Chennai on December 3 and 4, as it passed by the coast, before making landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5. The result was heavy flooding across the city, triggering memories of the deadly 2015 monsoon floods.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the data to understand how rainfall patterns and dam management were this year, compared to 2021, 2020 and 2015.

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan