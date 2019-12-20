Data

Student protests across university campuses against police action on Jamia students and Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Protests continue: Students raising slogans outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Wednesday. Sushil Kumar Verma

Protests continue: Students raising slogans outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Wednesday. Sushil Kumar Verma  

more-in

Zoom in on the map to see universities within a specific city. Click on the location markers to know more about protests in a specific varsity

Following clashes between students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi Police late on Sunday, December 15, protests erupted in college campuses across the country, condemning police action against the students. Students across the country, from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to Pondicherry University, staged demonstrations. The following is a map with the campuses where demonstrations were held.

Protests across college campuses

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Data
students
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 12:04:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/student-protests-across-university-campuses-against-police-action-on-jamia-students-and-citizenship-amendment-act/article30349320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY