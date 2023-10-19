  • The share of elderly population is estimated to double to 20.8% by 2050. Also, elderly women will outnumber senior men.
  • Close to 30% of women above 60 years have one morbidity and nearly 25% suffer from two morbidities.
  • 30% of elderly women have difficulty getting out of bed, while 25% find it tough to take a bath and eat without assistance.
  • Less than 25% of elderly women are aware of concession schemes given by the government for senior citizens.