Data | Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become more frequent in India since 2000

Fishermen pull all boats to safer place at Kokkillamedu Kuppam near Mamallapuram on November 24, 2020 ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Extreme climate events have increased significantly across India since the turn of the millenium, according to a recent report. Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become increasingly common in many regions across India’s diverse climatic zones. Worryingly, some flood-prone districts are becoming drought-prone or vice-versa in a short period.

Floods

The chart shows the number of floods (left axis) and the number of districts affected by floods (right axis). Between 1970 and 2004, three floods occurred per year on an average. However, between 2005 and 2019, the yearly average rose to 11. Similarly, 19 districts were affected annually on an average until 2005. After 2005, the number jumped to 55.

image/svg+xml
 

Droughts

The chart shows the number of extreme droughts (left axis) and the number of districts affected (right axis). Since 2000, there has been a sharp increase in the number of drought-hit districts. However, droughts have been better managed in recent years, resulting in less loss and damage.

image/svg+xml

Also read: Data | Arctic sea ice extent in October 2020 was the lowest on record for any October

Cyclones

The chart shows the number of cyclones (left axis) and the number of districts affected (right axis). Before 2005, eight districts were affected by cyclones annually on an average. This figure increased to 28 after 2005. Puri, Chennai, Nellore, North 24 Parganas, Ganjam, Cuttack, East Godavari, and Srikakulum are cyclone hotspots.

image/svg+xml
 

Changing patterns

The map depicts the floodprone districts which turned drought-prone and vice-versa. The number of floodprone districts that started experiencing droughts was higher than those that did the opposite. The flood to drought shift was most prevalent in the southern States.

image/svg+xml Drought to flood Flood to drought
 

