Data | Wealth Increase among Recontesting Candidates of Dravidian Political Parties

A comparison of the wealth details of re-contesting candidates of the two major parties in Tamil Nadu, DMK and AIADMK, in the Assembly election 2021 compared to 2016 shows that the average assets of candidates from the AIADMK recorded a much higher increase than those from the DMK (who also increased their assets over the same period). The calculations were made from candidates’ affidavits and data compiled by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Party-wise split

More than 90% of candiatates who re-contested in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election from both the DMK and the AIADMK had assets more than ₹1 crore. According to the affidavits filed, the average assets of re-contesting candidates from the DMK was ₹13.55 crore while that of the AIADMK was 8.34 crore.

image/svg+xml
 

Increase from 2016

In the last five years, the average wealth of re-contesting candidates from the AIADMK increased by 171% compared to 48% of those from the DMK. The average assests of 9% of the AIADMK candidates grew by more 500% in this period while that of 45% of them more than doubled.

image/svg+xml
 

SC/ST candidates

The average assets of the SC/ST candidates who re-contested from the AIADMK rose by 289% compared to the previous election while they increased by 55% for the five SC/ST candidates who contested again from the DMK.

image/svg+xml
 

Women candidates

The average assets of the women candidates who re-contested from the AIADMK rose by 250% compared to the previous election while they increased by 43% for those from the DMK.

image/svg+xml
 

Highest increases

The table lists the five re-contesting MLAs whose absolute wealth increased the highest between 2016 and 2021.

image/svg+xml

Also read: Data | Assembly elections 2021: DMK reclaims power in Tamil Nadu

