Data | In 2019, 56% cases involving Dalit victims chargesheeted, 32% recorded conviction

In a majority of States, <60% of cases involving victims from the Scheduled Castes were chargesheeted by the police in 2019

The callous handling by the State police of the brutal gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh is not uncommon, NCRB data show. In a majority of States, <60% of cases involving victims from the Scheduled Castes were chargesheeted by the police in 2019. Moreover, only 40% of such cases tried in court resulted in convictions in most States. Such low rates were observed in rape cases too. Notably, rapes in which victims were from the Scheduled Castes have increased significantly in recent years.

Rise and fall

The overall growth in instances of rape has declined over the past four years in India. However, rapes in which victims were from the Scheduled Castes have seen a sharp increase in recent years.

False charges

In 2019, police closed 8% of all rape cases as "false cases*". The share of such cases in which the victims were from the Scheduled Castes was 6.7%. Thus, the common perception that cases filed under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are mostly false allegations is untrue.

Crimes against women

The chart plots the share of cases in which the police filed a chargesheet against the share of cases resulting in a conviction, for crimes committed against women. For instance, in Chhattisgarh, 66% of cases were chargesheeted, and 32% of cases tried in court resulted in a conviction.

Crimes against persons from Scheduled Castes

The chart plots the share of cases in which the police filed a chargesheet against the share of cases resulting in a conviction, for crimes involving victims from the Scheduled Castes.

*Cases closed by police as "final report false"

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

