Data: How disabilities make life difficult for the affected

A large number of disabled Indians are not literate and also not a part of the labour force. A high proportion of them lost their jobs after the onset of disability, even as their expenses increased. The conclusions are based on the 76th National Sample Survey 2018.

Low literacy levels

An overwhelming share of disabled persons are not literate. Even among the literates, only a few go on to become graduates. The table lists the % share of disabled people across education levels. For instance, 49% of those with any type of disability are not literate.

Education levels

image/svg+xml

Few in the work force

Party due to their low literacy levels, a high percentage of them are not a part of the labour force (those who actively seek work.) Even among those who are working, only a fraction receive regular salary or wages. The table lists the % share of disabled workers

How many are in the work force?

image/svg+xml

Given the pink slip

Close to 57% persons working before the onset of disability lost their jobs after they became disabled. About 16% of them were also forced to change the nature of their job. For instance, among workers who had the onset of visual disability, 64.2% lost jobs.

Job losses

image/svg+xml

Low income, high expenditure

Not only do disabilities rob people of their income sources, they also increase their living expenses. 30% of those surveyed incurred out-of-pocket expenses towards disabilities. On an average, they spent Rs 2,477 per month.

Increased expenses

image/svg+xml

*Intellectual disabilities refer to specific learning disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder

*Locomotor disabilities refers to acid attack victims, polio patients, leprosy patients

*Visual disability refers to blindness, low vision