Data | 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP’s performance in the seats won in 2017 

The BJP and its current allies won 322 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. The tables look at which parties and alliances are leading in those seats in the 2022 Assembly Polls. The 2022 leads are based on the 79,18,785 votes counted so far in Uttar Pradesh. The story will be updated at regular intervals.

The table lists the 2022 leads of various parties and alliances in the 322 seats won by the BJP+ in 2017. For instance, in the 2022 Polls, BJP+ is leading in 217 seats, won by them in 2017. Whereas, in the 2022 polls, the SP+ is leading in 76 seats won by the BJP in 2017. The results were available for only 300 of the 322 seats.

The table lists the vote share secured in 2022 by various parties and alliances in the 322 seats won by the BJP+ in 2017. For instance, in the 2022 Polls, BJP+ has secured 46.1% of the vote share in seats won by them in 2017. Whereas, in the 2022 polls, the SP+ has secured 34.7% of vote share in the seats won by the BJP in 2017.