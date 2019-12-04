Are police stations in India equipped with basic infrastructure and adequate staff?

Basic infrastructure and human resources are insufficient in police stations across the country, according to the Status of Policing in India Report 2019. On both counts, West Bengal performed the best, while Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were below the Indian average. The survey covered close to 12,000 police personnel across 21 States.

Lack of basic infrastructure

Police personnel across the country reported that even basic facilities such as drinking water and clean toilets are lacking in a large number of stations. The chart shows the % of police personnel across the country who responded affirmative or negative when asked about the availability of these basic facilities.

Are basic facilities given?

12% police staff said that there was no drinking water facility in their stations while 18% said that their stations were left wanting for clean toilets.

Lack of human resources

A significant % of police personnel reported that their key duties including reaching a crime scene on time or escorting an accused to court on time were hampered due to lack of staff. The chart shows the % of police personnel across the country who faced difficulty in performing the aforementioned duties frequently or rarely.

Difficulty in performing duties

At least 41% of police personnel reported that they failed to reach a crime scene on time due to lack of resources and 28% said that they could not escort an accused to court on time owing to less staff.

State of affairs

The table shows the % of police personnel who said that they had drinking water in their stations, had clean toilets in their stations, could not reach crime scenes on time and could not escort the accused to courts due to lack of staff. Nagaland performed the worst in providing drinking water. Bihar was the most ill-equipped in providing clean toilets. Human resources were most insufficient in Rajasthan.

State wise split