The Sunday Crossword No. 3194 

Across

1 When dancing, use rural reels: that’s how it has to be (5,3,5)

8 Goodness is a liability, ultimately (1,3)

9 Mad monk, ill, mixed a drink (6,4)

10 It’s hot, it’s cold, they say (6)

11 Lay in rum supply for VIP (8)

12 Beg pardon: soldier in a game’s on methamphetamine? (9)

14 Intruders somewhat disrespectful (4)

15 Making a comeback, be aware of geeky type (4)

16 Where paw-print cushions may be found: one of them might cause upset? (9)

20 Roast rib bone’s increasingly superior(8)

21 Model gun is toy (6)

23 ‘Moon-starer’, fancifully? (10)

24 A small island force? I doubt that (2,2)

25 Building morale, he roars in actors’ space (9,4)

Down

1 Spooner’s tear in breeches, old fruit (7)

2 True: Left decapitated monarch (5)

3 Pain sandwiches the French ripping to shreds (7)

4 Rural museum’s don’s written about twins of old (7,3,5)

5 In the morning, Frenchman’s about to baptise once more (6)

6 Daily in France, tailless dog’s eaten dessert spread (5,4)

7 Place entertained by jerk’s binge (7)

13 Playing blinder, George Henry who flew to Paris? (9)

15 Where it’s never desperately short of royals, to start with? (7)

17 Captivate with eleventh rallentando (to some extent) (7)

18 Element of bile is ursodeoxycholic matter, initially (7)

19 Queen’s looking up ‘brown pigment’ (6)

22 Everyman’s seen with a strategy game (it’s a stage) (5)