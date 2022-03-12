The Sunday Crossword No. 3193

Across

1 Not half handsome, newspaper employee overate (6)

5 Basic epicurean concoction heaped atop moussaka’s exquisite layers, primarily? (8)

9 Skipping starter, meat with endless wine; amaretti and grappa at the end: heavenly dining! (8)

10 Run into rowdy place to drink (6)

11 Filleted bass stuffed with chopped oregano, old fruit(5,7)

13 Gull purée (4)

14 Fruit in beds after All Fools’ Day (8)

17 Diva unhappy with diet, wanting something with flavour? (8)

18 Flipping doctor, a large fatty block (4)

20 What to serve with cheese? Best nuts not finished (5,7)

23 Knocked back champagne with duck: time for fish (6)

24 Fervently eyed turf where cheap booze is found (4-4)

25 Lustier, prone to cause more satisfaction (8)

26 Give sustenance to naked luckless vagrant(6)

Down

2 A little luncheon meat – I’ll pay (2,2)

3 In speech, actor Oldman, one who’s thin on top, gets a biscuit(9)

4 Snack food hidden in cupboard is costly (6)

5 Fanatic relaxed ban restricting hot cocktail (6,9)

6 They supply food in renovated terraces (8)

7 A small hard growth is a squirrel’s treat (5)

8 They’re found in kitchen playing best reggae (3,7)

12 Club grumble in game (4,6)

15 Fattening fizzy cola borne by orifice, essentially (9)

16 Unexpectedly, Stoic bit into almondy treats (8)

19 Fish from Alaska tested (6)

21 Type of ale that’s light, one for the road (5)

22 Everyman getting a large repast (4)