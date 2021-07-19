We are the champions

Ever wondered what it took to make it to the top? Is it luck or hard work? We feature four books about the journey to being a star.Nimi Kurian

The leading international sporting event of today is the Olympic Games where thousands of athletes from all over the world participate in a variety of competitions. These books tell you about four Indian sports heroes and their lives.

Unbreakable: An Autobiography

Mary Kom wanted to win and she was not going to let anything come in the way. In her book, she describes how she transformed herself from being a farmer’s daughter to the world’s leading woman boxer. She tells of her struggles and difficulties in finding a niche for herself in this exclusive world of boxing. Through her book, readers will get a glimpse of the colourful, vibrant Manipuri culture and lifestyle.

Proud: Living My American Dream

Ibtihaj Muhammad is a sabre fencer and a member of the U.S. fencing team. In 2016, she became the first Muslim, American woman to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics, and winning a medal for it. She describes growing up in suburban New Jersey, as the only African American Muslim student in her class. When she took up fencing, her affluent white teammates were quick to tell her that she would not succeed. But, she loved fencing and was determined to pursue her dream. It is an inspiring journey of finding herself in her sport, establishing her identity and striving to win.

Ultimate Sports Heroes - Usain Bolt: The Fastest Man on Earth

From the moment he was old enough to walk, Usain was on the move. Sometimes walking but, more often than not, running. In fact, he was so energetic that his parents worried that there was something wrong and took Usain to see a doctor.” It took Bolt just 9.58 seconds to blaze his way into history. He is Jamaica’s pride and an Olympic legend having won multiple gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. Strangely, when Bolt was a boy he preferred cricket to running. Then how did he start sprinting? Why is he called Lightning Bolt? Is he really the fastest man on earth?

A Shot At History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold

All I knew in life till 2004 was shooting; my vocabulary distilled to gun, sight, aim, breathe, target, fire.. all these words strung together and running through my head like a sporting prayer.” Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win individual Olympic gold and the world championship gold. So what happened in 2004? Read the book to find out what changed him. From a boy who loved shooting, he became an athlete determined to win. This is a story about losing, winning and working towards perfection.