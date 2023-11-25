Tit for tat

November 25, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

We were in a celebratory mood for the rest of the week as I, Brunella, the prettiest cat in Fairytown, had won the Fairytown Spellcaster Prize for the third time in a row. I was enjoying a much-deserved siesta in the garden when I was suddenly jolted out of my sleep. Confused, I stared around, wondering who had woken me.

Chord, the Alsatian next door, stood panting before me. I woke up in a hurry. Chord hadn’t used the element of surprise to his advantage. After catching me unawares, he could have reduced me to bare bones in a few minutes. But he stood staring at me. Not knowing what to do, I screamed.

Dealing with Chord

My frightened meows alerted the household, and within seconds, my mistress Alya and the house elves surrounded us. Alya’s spell struck Chord and he collapsed. Our surly house elf, Mello, was given the task of taking Chord back home. Scowling, Mello snapped his fingers. A hemp rope appeared around the unconscious dog’s neck. Grabbing it, Mello dragged Chord through the garden, making mud and dried leaves cling to his silver coat. Mello snapped his fingers again; a gap appeared in the hedge. He flung Chord through into the neighbouring garden. The moment Mello turned around, the gap in the hedge closed.

I skulked around entire afternoon, jumping at strange shadows and meowing at unidentifiable sounds. Later, in the garden, as I looked at the neighbouring house, the wall turned into a transparent curtain of green. This was one of my several magical abilities. Every time, I won a prize, Alya would infuse one of her magical traits into me, as an appreciation.

As my eyes looked through the hedge, I saw Chord lying on the patio. I discovered a tiny gap at the bottom of the hedge. I touched it with my paw and the gap widened. I held out my right paw. A faint silver light wafted out from my nails. Circling my body once, the light penetrated my body, making me invisible. This was useful whenever I went exploring into enemy terrain.

Chord lay on his side, his eyes closed and mouth open. Beside him was his black feeding bowl. It had a few faint reddish-brown stains. My eyes widened, as I studied the bowl, recognising the faint shape on one side of the bowl. A cat. What a sadist! Eating from a bowl painted with a pink cat.

Turning the tables

An idea flashed into my mind. It took just a second to make my decision. No one knew I was a ventriloquist. Except for Alya from whom I had no secrets. I had discovered it quite by accident and it wasn’t a talent I liked to publicise. I smiled, as a faint meow floated in the air. Chord stirred.

I made my voice louder. “Meow. Meow.”

The dog opened his eyes. They were wide with fear, as he turned his head sideways. He looked at the pink cat painted on the bowl. Gulping nervously, he stared at it. I kept meowing. To Chord, it seemed as though the cat on the bowl was meowing.

M-E-O-W, M-E-O-W. The final two meows did it. Yelping like a frightened puppy, Chord bounded into the house, his tail tucked firmly between his legs.

Laughing heartily, I strolled back home. I had taken revenge on Chord for disturbing my sleep and scaring the hell out of me. Having magical traits did have its perks. Especially when it came to settling scores.