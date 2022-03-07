The lunchbox buddies

How could Ramya help Nirupama include more vegetables in her diet?

“Have you thought about the class project?” asked Ms. Shanthi, as Ramya walked into the staffroom to deliver a pile of homework books.

“I am still thinking about it, ma’am,” said Ramya, the newly appointed class monitor.

Every year, the school conducted community projects for underprivileged people in the neighbourhood. Ms. Shanthi wanted to ensure her class came up with good ideas.

A plain meal

The lunch bell rang, as Ramya rushed back to the classroom. She spotted the new girl, Nirupama, sitting on the first bench all by herself. So Ramya took her lunch box out and sat next to Nirupama. When the latter opened her box, Ramya was shocked to see just three plain chappatis.

“Do you hate vegetables?” asked Ramya.

“No,” replied Nirupama.

“Are you a fussy eater?” quizzed Ramya.

Nirupama shook her head. “‘Didn’t you hear what Ms. Shanti said in Science class today?” asked Ramya. “Every meal should have carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Chappatis give you only carbohydrates. What about vitamins, minerals, and proteins?”

“My mother works at ironing clothes. We don’t have enough money to buy vegetables or fruits,” replied Nirupama, eyeing the peas pulao and cauliflower curry in Ramya’s box.

“My mother always packs rice for lunch. Give me one chappati and I will give you some cauliflower curry,” said Ramya, spooning half her curry into Nirupama’s box . Then she grabbed a soft chappati and bit into it.

The girls smiled at each other, marking the beginning of their friendship. Ramya began to bring an extra portion of vegetables for Nirupama every day. Their friendship bloomed as time passed.

Missing meal time

Then, one evening, when Ramya returned from school, she came down with a high fever. Since the temperature didn’t go down and Ramya felt weak, she rested at home for the rest of the week. While she was recovering, she kept thinking of Nirupama’s lunchbox. “I wonder what Nirupama is eating with her chappatis now that I am home,” Ramya said to her mother. “I wish I could help her some way.”

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Nirupama could grow her own vegetables?’’ asked her mother.

When Ramya returned to school a week later, she offered Nirupama a small bag. ‘”What is it?” asked Nirupama.

“Seeds,” replied Ramya. “You can now grow your own vegetables.”

Nirupama laughed. “I live in a cramped flat with my two brothers and mother. I don’t have any land or terrace to grow a garden.”

An idea blooms

Ramya’s face fell. She tossed the seeds into her school bag when Ms. Shanthi entered the classroom. “Today is the last day for submitting ideas for your class community project,” she said. “Have you all decided on your big idea?”

Back and forth, the students went, sharing their wild and crazy ideas, all of which were shot down by Ms. Shanthi. “I want ideas which made a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

Nirupama nudged Ramya. “If you get me some land in school, I can grow my vegetables.”

Ramya raised her hand and said, Let’s start a vegetable garden on the school premises. Students can bring the seeds and saplings. The school gardener can guide us on tending the garden. The vegetables can be given to school students and people in the neighbourhood.”

Ms. Shanthi smiled. “What a wonderful idea to raise healthy kids! I will propose this idea to the principal at the staff meeting tomorrow. I am sure she will grant permission and allot some land on the school premises. The entire school can take part in the community project. The teachers can use the garden to hold science lessons.”

Ramya beamed, knowing that the days of Nirupama eating chappatis without vegetables would soon be over.