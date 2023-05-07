  • Telstar 1 was the world’s first transatlantic television signal and was behind the first-ever live broadcast.
  • Telstar 1’s failure owing to radiation exposure prompted the makers to give it a significant design change to Telstar 2.
  • Telstar 2 operated successfully for two years and even had a first of its own when it transmitted the first transatlantic TV programme seen in colour during its 10th orbit.