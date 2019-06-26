Spot the monster

“You know what? I seen a vampire trying to squeeze under my twin bed once. When he realised I seen him, he bared his fangs at me,” blabbered Harish, as he was trying to make his brother believe his horror story; but his brother brushed it aside as childish prattle and his mother was not pleased with the wrong usage of the participle seen.

Not Harish’s day, actually!

Seen is the past participle of the verb see. Generally, seen is used alongside have, has, had, was or were in a sentence to make compound verbs.

Usage: Seen isn’t a stand-alone verb. It needs another verb to prop it up to form a compound verb.

Mark has seen the film many times. (present perfect — has+ past participle; used for an action that has happened at an unspecified time before now).

She had seen the snowman before it melted. (past perfect — had+ past participle; used to describe the idea that something occurred before another action in the past.)

So, Harish has to understand the right use of seen: “You know what? I have seen a vampire trying to squeeze under my twin bed once. When he realised I had seen him, he bared his fangs at me.”

That would at least make his mother happy!