Sport a positive outlook

The biggest asset of a nation is its children. To tap into this talent, it is necessary to ensure that they grow in a safe and conducive environment. Another important aspect in the development of a country is sports.

In an often divided world, sports binds people, both across and within societies. The strength of this bond depends on the athletes representing us on the international stage. So, with child welfare and sports being crucial to the nation, there are a number of interesting reforms I would introduce,if I were Minister for Sports and Child Welfare.

Happy childhood, a must

“Children learn important lessons in their formative years. Childhood also determines what kind of a person they will develop into,” said Preeti Kunju, the Primary School Head at Christ Nagar International School, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Thus, it becomes imperative to ensure that every child experiences a happy and peaceful childhood. However, this is not always the case in the modern world, where many lose their childhood to violence, harassment and abuse. Hence, the ministry’s agenda would be to address these problems to make sure that every child enjoys a delightful childhood.

Children need to grow up in families that support and treat them properly. According to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), India has 29.6 million orphaned and abandoned children. A major reason for many children parting from their families is poverty. Often, parents abandon children as they cannot afford to support them. I would introduce family preservation programmes, where such families are supported financially enabling their children to go to school and college as well as supporting their living costs.

Another major problem to be addressed is child labour. “Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth and other social problems,” said Kailash Satyarthi, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner. This means that eradicating child labour would end many social evils, and thus is an important goal. I would bring awareness about the evils of child labour and in cases of violation of rules, would recommend legal action to nip it in the bud.

Imagination to reality

Richard Wagner, a German composer said, “Imagination creates reality”. While this article may sound like the far-fetched imagination of a middle-schooler, we can make it a reality if we all work together. Why wait for the day you or I become a minister? Get into action now because, for the world we want to live in tomorrow, we must start working today.

The writer was chosen as a guest editor, a class VIII student from Christ Nagar International School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala