Travel back in time

Remembering children’s author Subhadra Sen Gupta, who passed away recently, with four books that take you into the country’s past

Find history boring? Just a meaningless bunch of names and dates? Then what you need is a dose of Subhadra Sen Gupta. The well-known children’s author, who passed away in early May, was beloved for making the subject exciting and fun. Here are four books of hers that are sure to transport you to a different era.

Battles and Warriors by Subhadra Sen Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Exploring India: Battles and Warriors

Whether it was the First Battle of Panipat or the Battle of Plassey, battles and wars have marked turning points in history. What went behind the scenes? How did the warriors plan their moves? What strategies were used? What kind of weapons were used? In this book, the author delves into five important battles — Alexander the Great versus Porus, the Battle of Kalinga that changed Emperor Ashoka; Rajendra Chola I’s naval battle against the kingdom of Srivijaya in the Malay Peninsula, the First Battle of Panipat between Babur and Ibrahim Lodi and the Battle of Plassey between Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah of Bengal and the army of the English East India Company led by Robert Clive — that had a profound impact on Indian history.

A Mauryan Adventure by Subhadra Sen Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Mauryan Adventure

For those who want excitement, the adventures of 12-year-old Madhura are sure to thrill. A companion to Princess Sanghamitra, Emperor Ashoka’s daughter, Madhura wants to be a soldier and travel like her brother, who is a trader. She falls headlong into intrigue and danger during a trip to Bodhgaya in Queen Mahadevi’s train. Who is this mysterious Tilaka? Is her brother just a trader or something more? Even as Madhura puts her wits to work, her brother disappears. What’s next?

Painters, Potters, Cooks and Kings by Subhadra Sen Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Painters Potters Cooks and Kings

What were the various issues that people in the past had to face? How can we use the past to question our present? This is a book that answers these questions with a set of short stories set during the reigns of kings like Ashoka, Akbar, Krishnadeva Raya and others. The protagonists are all children and, as they tumble into adventures and mysteries, the reader gets vivid word pictures of places and people.

Listen to Nature’s Song by Subhadra Sen Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Listen to Nature’s Song

Subhadra Sengupta didn’t always write about the distant past. She also wrote about more recent issues: like the Save Silent Valley Campaign. Part of the Caring For Nature series, this one talks about the development versus the environment debate by putting two schoolboys at the centre of the story. Raghu and Dhani meet a man during a school trip. As they marvel at the beauties of the Silent Valley, the readers get a lesson in ecology and the history of environmental movement in India.