Patna students excel in The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 17, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Patna

Sanghvi Gupta of Manava Bharati International School (Sub-Junior), Ridham of Army Public School Danapur (Junior) and Arifsa Arshad of Army Public School Danapur, (Senior), Danapur won the first prize in their respective categories in the regional finale of the JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition – The Hindu Young World, organised at the premises of the Chanakya National Law University in Patna on Sunday.

The second and third prizes were secured by Rhythm Raj (St. Karen’s Collegiate School) and Mayank Raj (St. Karen’s High School) in the sub-junior category; Shreya Suman (St. Karen’s High School) and Shatanu Kumari (Keshav Vidya Mandir) in the junior category; and Tejashwi Anand (Trinity Global School) and Aman Raj (Shivam Convent School, New Bypass) in the senior category.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Terrorism Squad), Bihar was the chief guest who distributed prizes to the students. He interacted with students for almost an hour and gave them tips on being a responsible citizen.

Mr. Singh encouraged the children to be extempore and make a habit of public speaking. He also stressed on personality development and following the daily routine honestly. He called upon the children to give respect to the elders and love the younger ones. He also advised them to avoid using abusive language and limit the use of mobile phones and tablets and television.

Before starting his speech, he asked the children what they knew about the job of a police officer. Many of them came upon the dais and shared their ideas; some talked about the sacrifices police personnel made for the country and others talked about how sometimes innocent people were troubled by police officers.

Mr. Singh advised parents to keep a close eye on the children and their activities, to take an active interest in their lives and to ask them about their day at school, so that children could share their problems without any hesitation.

Pramod Kumar, Fine Arts teacher and judge of the painting competition, asked the children to give their best and learn new things in life. Stating that every child was talented, he asked them to work hard to excel in their chosen field. If one were not good at studies, they could excel in other fields such as music or sports, he suggested.

Another judge, Pratisthita Raman stressed that talent in any field must not be ignored by the parents.

As many as 5,148 students participated in the three categories in the preliminary round held at the respective schools in Bihar. Then, 155 students from 13 schools participated in the regional finale in three categories — Sub Junior (classes 3 to 5 - 64), Junior (classes 6 to 8 - 52) and Senior (classes 9 to 12 - 39).

All the students who cleared the regional round were given a medal and a certificate. The top three winners received a trophy and certificate. The following seven winners in each category received a consolation prize.

The top three winners in each category have qualified for the national finale. The details of the finale have not been announced yet. The event was sponsored by JSW Steels.