Moving to new locales

A study revealed the startling fact that in the last four decades, the number of young corals on tropical reefs has declined by 86% whereas they doubled on subtropical reefs. On further investigation it was discovered that the cause was directly connected to global warming and climate change.

Studies revealed that the reefs were retreating from equatorial waters and establishing new reefs in more temperate regions. Proving that the subtropical environments were becoming more favourable for corals, when compared to the temperate regions where they traditionally thrived. Hence, coral larvae is drifting and settling in new regions. So, these subtropical reefs could provide refuge for other species that are being challenged by climate change. This also provides new opportunities to protect these fledgling ecosystems.

However, researchers believe that only certain types of coral are able to reach these new locations, based on how far the microscopic larvae can swim and drift on current before they run out of their limited fat stores.

ANI