Meghnath meets Shakti

Having learnt from the Trinity, Meghnath now seeks to learn more...

Meghnath is thinking about his dreams and trying to relate them with Science. He remembers that his father, Ravana, had told him to gain knowledge from the Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and also from Shakti.

Meghnath: Guru, where does Shakti live?

Shukracharya: She is everywhere. The whole cosmic energy of the universe can be called Shakti…

Meghnath: So, if I randomly locate a point, focus my mind on it, and try to speak to her, will I be able to connect with her?

Shukracharya: Yes. This is also known as E=MC^2 or Einstein’s way…

Meghath: So Shakti is the combination of mass and light speed.

Shukracharya: Yes… your train of thought has to be extremely focused.

Meghnath starts to pray to Shakti. After months of focused prayer, he gradually hears a voice.

Shakti: Welcome, my son. Your focus and perseverance have helped you reach me. I am the only one to exist in the form of energy.

Meghnath: Shakti, is it you? E=mc^2???

Shakthi: Much more. In human technology, they call me “God particles” or the Higgs bosons.

Meghnath: But why are you not visible?

Shakthi: At this quantum level, the human eye won’t be able to see things like it does in the normal world where everything is the reflection of energy, of light falling on the body. It travels to your eyes and is then processed as image. Here, you need special powers to see me.

Meghnath is speechless at first. Then...

Meghnath: Devi, first you were invisible; now, you are visible. I want to learn this technology.

Shakthi: Currently, you are at the photon particle level (photons are the basic unit of all light). I will teach you something that you can use in the world you live in. It is called Stealth technology. I will bestow on you a vehicle, which won’t be visible to enemies in warfare.

Suddenly, 10 to 15 huge chariots appear before Meghnath. Each looks different and is coated with something dark.

Meghnath: These are so big… aren’t they visible to the naked eye? How does it work?

Meghnath steps forward to learn how the chariots work, little knowing that this gift would make him so strong that even Brahma would seek his help.

...to be continued

The writer is the founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, an IIT-Madras incubated ed-tech startup that offers Air Science workshops for children between five and 14 years.