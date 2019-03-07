Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSG; LeBron passes Jordan on all-time scoring list

Basketball

LeBron James goes fourth on all-time scoring list

LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan – James’ boyhood idol and inspiration – on the all-time NBA scoring list on Wednesday. James is now fourth on the list after he went past Jordan’s career total of 32,292 points.

The milestone, however, came in a losing cause as Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-99.

Football

Manchester United stuns PSG 3-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United became the first team in the history of Europe’s elite club competition to overcome a first leg 2-0 defeat at home in a knock-out tie and progress to the next stage.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp VAR penalty handed United a 3-1 away victory over PSG on the night, allowing them to advance to the last eight on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

The other Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday was also decided on a last-gasp VAR penalty as Alex Telles converted from the spot in the 117th minute.

The goal, three minutes before the end of extra time, gave Porto a 3-1 win over Roma as they progressed 4-3 on aggregate.