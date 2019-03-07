Sports reel Children

Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSG; LeBron passes Jordan on all-time scoring list

Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

LeBron James goes fourth on all-time scoring list

LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan – James’ boyhood idol and inspiration – on the all-time NBA scoring list on Wednesday. James is now fourth on the list after he went past Jordan’s career total of 32,292 points.

The milestone, however, came in a losing cause as Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-99.

Football

Manchester United stuns PSG 3-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United became the first team in the history of Europe’s elite club competition to overcome a first leg 2-0 defeat at home in a knock-out tie and progress to the next stage.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp VAR penalty handed United a 3-1 away victory over PSG on the night, allowing them to advance to the last eight on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

The other Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday was also decided on a last-gasp VAR penalty as Alex Telles converted from the spot in the 117th minute.

The goal, three minutes before the end of extra time, gave Porto a 3-1 win over Roma as they progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

