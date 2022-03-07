Jatayu’s epic flight
Sampati begins the story of how his wings caught fire.
Story so far: Nala takes Hanuman to meet Sampati. Hanuman is curious to know the story behind Sampati’s lost wings.
Sampati leads them into a grand hall with a huge sculpture of Sampati’s father, Aruna, driving the Sun God’s chariot. The statue is engraved with the names of each horse - Gayathri, Brihati, Ushnih, Jagati, Trishtuba, Anushtubha, Pankti - and each is painted in different colours of VIBGYOR.
Sampati: Let me call my brother Jayatu.
Sampati runs to the terrace and turns the light towards a prism. The light splits into seven colours and forms a huge beautiful rainbow that is visible from several hundred kilometres away. Soon they hear a heavy movement of air...
Sampati: There he comes. Jatayu.
Hanuman is amazed by Jatayu’s wingspan.
Hanuman: Wow! Did Sampati also have such huge wings?
Nala: Yes. They are the world’s strongest and biggest birds. They can fly at heights that other birds can’t.
Hanuman: What height is that?
Nala: Over 37,000 feet.
Hanuman: Woah! Where the temperature is around -30 degrees?! (Ref. Episode 7: Nala explaining the temperature-altitude relation)
Nala: Yes. On Earth, only the Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture has been spotted flying at that height.
Jatayu enters the hall majestically. He hugs Sampati.
Sampati: Jatayu, meet the great Hanuman — the one who stunned the solar system.
Jatayu: Welcome, Hanuman. We have heard a lot about your perseverance and bravery from our father. (Ref. Episode 5)
Hanuman: Thank you. But I am yet to hear the story about the great love and sacrifice that led to your brother losing his wings.
Sampati (to Jatayu): Shall we tell him the story narrated by the people or the actual science?
Jatayu: Let’s start with people’s version...
Sampati: Okay. When we were young, we used to play near the banks of the Godavari river. We used to race to see who could fly the farthest.
Jatayu: Sampati, being stronger, could fly much higher than me, while I would I would keep trying and failing. Sometimes, just to make me feel better, he would lose.
Sampati: One day, he started to fly higher and higher; he didn’t give up. I was happy to see his hard work bearing fruit. But he got carried away...
Jatayu: Usually I save some energy to help me fly back down. But that day, I was determined to give everything I had to see how high I could fly.
Sampati: Usually, we fly 6-9 km upwards.
Hanuman: That’s the Troposphere.
Sampati: Correct. That day, Jatayu reached the edge of Troposphere and almost entered Swargaloka…
Hanuman: That’s the edge of Mount Meru at 12 km!
Jatayu: Looks like Hanuman already knows all the scientific terms, brother. We might as well tell him the science version of the story....
Sampati: I tried to warn Jatayu but, before my voice could reach him, he was flying past 12 km.
Nala: He must have been flying faster than the speed of sound — more than 330 m/s (Mach 1 or super sonic speed)!
Jatayu: Yes. Soon I started to feel faint…
Hanuman: Really? How come I did not faint when I flew past that height?
Nala: That is because you are the son of the Wind God. Your father’s Vayu sena — the air molecules — made sure you had enough oxygen to breathe. That was not the case for Jatayu.
Jatayu: That’s right. As soon I reached the ozone layer, I started to breathe O3 instead of O2 — the breathable oxygen.
Sampati: But there was another danger, which we did not anticipate...
Jatayu: Soon I started to fall back down towards Earth at a very high speed. And I began to feel the heat…
Sampati: Realising that his body was about to burst into flames, I flew up to him and covered him with my wings. And we fell down together.
Jatayu: That is when my brother’s wings caught fire. People on Earth started saying that I flew close to the Sun and that Sampati’s wings caught fire when he tried to protect me. But we didn’t go near the sun at all!
Sampati: We can only fly till the Stratosphere because of the air density, but we cannot fly past the Ozone layer because it is dangerous for creatures like us.
Hanuman: Why? And how did your wings catch fire?
Sampati: For that we will need to tell you the science part of the story...
Nala: Yes, Hanuman. It involves scientific principles which is important to know for anyone who is interested in flying.
To be continued...
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.