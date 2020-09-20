Holiday, like never before

Pretty much everything has been turned on its head because of the pandemic, including our vacations. But that’s no reason to not holiday!

When was the last time you took a holiday, peeps? Mine was in December 2019, when we went to Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. We woke up at 4.00 a.m. every day for five days to take a four-hour jeep ride trying to spot a tiger. I know, waking up that early doesn’t sound like much of a holiday, but it was kind of awesome. Even if we didn’t see a single tiger the entire time.

If there’s one thing I’ve really missed these last six months, it’s travelling. The summer vacation was a wipe out; there have been no long weekend trips to nearby hill stations, and I haven’t met my cousins in forever. It sucks big time.

And the thing is, it looks like it might be a while before we all get to be tourists again, discovering cool music, trying new food, learning to say ‘hello’ in a new language or seeing a new statue or palace or cave for the first time.

Well, my suggestion is that if you can’t travel to a new place for some time, why not be a tourist in your own city?

Before you dismiss the idea as being lame, think about it: how many places have you visited in your city? Parks? Historic buildings? Lakes? How many treks have you been on just outside city limits? I haven’t seen much of the city I live in, that’s for sure.

Look around

So here are five touristy things to do in your own city!

1. You might not be able to go on a safari for a while, but the lakes and parks near your home have some pretty awesome wildlife of their own. Sure, no tigers and dholes, but birds and bugs for sure! I spotted a kingfisher, a kite and a black-headed Ibis at our local lake.

2. What’s the oldest building in your town or city? Have you ever visited it? You might not be allowed inside, but you might be allowed to take a look from the outside and get some cool photographs. I’m planning to visit the Delhi Gate, which is all that’s left of the Bangalore Fort built in the 16th century.

3. A trek is a great way to get some outside time, and it’s pretty easy to maintain social distancing while you do. Bonus: picnic treats when you reach the top (don’t forget to pack your trash and dispose of it when you get home. Littering is NOT cool!)

4. Eat local! We’re allowed to order in once a month and it’s almost always pizza or pasta. But how about trying something that’s native to your home state that you haven’t eaten before? Last week we ordered Mangalore buns, kara buns and nippattu from our local Iyengar bakery. It was yummm!

5. Take a tour. If you don’t feel comfortable stepping out, then take a virtual tour of a museum. If your local museum doesn’t offer one, check out something from another country. Did you know you can tour NASA’s Langley Research Center online? Kinda cool, if you ask me!