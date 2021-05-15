Have book, will travel

So you can’t get out of the house! That doesn’t mean you have to sit cooped up at home. Pick up a book and get onto a flight of your fancy.

“Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home.”

~Anna Quindlen

I’m sure many of you are disappointed that, this year too, your travel plans have been put on hold. But don’t despair. If you have a book, you can go wherever you want. To get you started on that wonderful journey, here are a few books.

This is the story of a biker named Candida Louis and her adventures, as she criss-crosses the country discovering places that have captured her heart, people who have touched her life and cultures that have influenced her.

This is no work of fiction. This real-life hero is fearless and follows her heart and answers the call of the open road.

I am sure Europe is everyone’s favourite destination. And, no prizes for guessing why! From beautiful Tuscany and stunning Barcelona to the fairytale city of Prague and picture-perfect Santorini, everything is breathtaking. And, that is exactly what Rohan thought too when he and his parents booked a trip to Europe. He wanted to capture the entire trip on his camera and enter his best picture for the summer photo essay competition at school. But, while on the trip, his camera goes missing. Join Rohan on this crazy adventure for a great summer vacation.

No list of travel books will be complete without this French classic published in 1872. One night, at the Reform Club, Phileas Fogg takes up a wager to travel around the world in 80 days. He sets off from Dover, with his newly hired valet Passepartout. From London to the Suez, to Bombay and Hong Kong, Japan to the Americas, there is never a dull moment. Danger lurks at every corner and, often, his means of transport itself is at stake. But, train or elephant, hot air balloon or car, Fogg races against the clock to win his £20,000 bet. Will he?

Eleven-year-old Genie and his brother Ernie have lived in Brooklyn, New York, all their life. So, it comes as a shock when their parents decide to ship them off to their grandparent in Virginia, while they “try to figure it all out”.

Everything Genie encounters is a shock; his grandfather’s eyesight, no Internet, the chores they have to do like picking peas and scooping dog poop (uuggh!), grandpa carrying a gun in his waistband…

This book is a great introduction to the African-American community.

Charlie likes his life to be orderly, his room clean, his bird books carefully organised and a comfortable routine. But his father, a war journalist stationed in Afghanistan, is injured and life becomes complicated. Charlie, his boy-crazy sister and unruly twin brothers are forced to take a road trip from California to Virginia. How will Charlie cope? Well, he has a plan. He decides to try and spot all the birds his dad and he had been hoping to see in the wild someday. He tells himself that, if he can complete the Someday Birds list, then everything might turn out fine.

Congratulations!

Today is your day.

You’re off to Great Places!

You’re off and away!

You have brains in your head,

You have feet in your shoes.

You can steer yourself

any direction you choose.