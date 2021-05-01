Green tidings

How do you spend a summer when you have to stay indoors? Discover the magic of your green thumb, of course!

Stuck indoors is so not the way to spend summer hols. It should ideally be spent amid greenery, sea, sand, and ice lollies. No matter how much you entreat the elements of nature, you can’t get the sea and sand to come into your neighbourhood. But you can do something about making your surroundings green. Indoor gardening is the answer to beating the pandemic blues. Here’s how you can get started.

What you need:

Plants: Seeds or cuttings that you have at home. Else, you can buy some.

Cups or small containers: Practically anything can pass off as a plant container. Just don’t forget to punch holes for drainage in the bottom.

Growing medium: Use a soil-less potting mix made from vermiculite, which absorbs three or four times its weight in water and also attracts plant nutrients.

Apart from this, you will need plant labels (popsicle or even ice cream sticks work), watering cans, and fertilizers.

Get Growing

Start with vegetables for your kitchen or those that make your place look good. If you get enough sunlight, carrots are an option. They don’t require space but the pots need to be deep and have drainage holes. Tomatoes and carrots are great options for indoor veggies. Both need sunlight and warmth. Coriander offers a harvest in five-six weeks. Crush the seeds before you put them into the soil and keep the pot in an area of optimum sunlight. The areca palm is a natural air purifier. And it makes the corners look beautiful too. The low-maintenance Lucky Bamboo is another beauty that needs indirect sunlight. Change its water once in two weeks. Aloe vera is another great option. Keep near a sunny window where it gets enough light and watch it grow.