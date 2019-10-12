Bookworm Children

Girl power!

Celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, with these inspiring and heart-warming books.

Here are three books that celebrate girl power — both real and fictional.

The regular alphabet book gets a makeover with, She Can You Can, that catalogues the lives of inspirational Indian women in alphabetical order: A for the spirited mountaineer Arunima Sinha to Z for performer Zohra Seghal. The stories of these women are bound to inspire you.

In Where the River Runs Gold, 11-year-old Shifa and her brother, Themba live on a future Earth decimated by climate change. Themba won’t survive their cruel existence in a labour farm; it is up to Shifa to guide them home — a journey that could change the fate of a nation.

When the creatures from Nani’s fantsatical stories come to life, 12-year-old Sharmeen meets her own personal Jinn who reveals her family’s history and a pact made by her ancestors. A Firefly in the Dark, is a coming-of-age story, where it is up to the young hero to save the adults in her life.

