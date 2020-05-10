Children

Drawings from India in the times of COVID-19

B. Bodhi Nilavan, III, Akshara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Aadya Ghate, IV, National Public School, Gopalapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

S.C. Sanjana, V B, Sri Vinayaga Vidhayalaya Senior Secondary School, Bhujaganur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

A Aeron Maria Juswin, III A, St. Bede's CBSE Academy, Santhome, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Geetanjali C, II A, National Public School, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

