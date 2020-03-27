Language lab Children

All in a book

I am happy. Or should I say cheery, content, joyful, jolly...?

Thesaurus? Is that a cousin of Allosaurus? Far from it. The thesaurus is a book that gives us synonyms. These are words that have similar meanings. We had discussed synonyms in the previous issue.

A thesaurus is something like a dictionary. But, a dictionary gives you the meanings of words, and a thesaurus gives you words that have a similar meaning.

For example, if you want to know words that are similar in meaning to ‘great’, you refer to the thesaurus and you would find words like ‘expert’, ‘good’, ‘skilful’, ‘veteran’, ‘majestic’, ‘magnanimous’ and so on.

A thesaurus also gives you words that have an opposite or somewhat opposite meaning. These are called ‘antonyms’. For example, antonyms for ‘great’ are ‘unskilled’, ‘amateur,’ ‘insignificant,’ ‘unseasoned’ and so on.

A thesaurus comes in handy when you are composing a letter, a story, an essay, a poem or any other kind of literary work. When you are struggling for a word that you want to reflect exactly what you want to say, the thesaurus could be a life-saver.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Language Lab
Young World
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 1:48:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/all-in-a-book/article31180428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY