A treat in the desert

February 27, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

“Look at the ship of the desert!” said Taran excitedly. They had a great viewpoint of the Bikaner Camel Festival in Rajasthan from the balcony of a haveli. There were thousands of people from around the world. The majestic and bedecked creatures were making their way for the races, dances and rides, wearing traditional anklets, necklaces and beautiful bridles.

It was a stark contrast: the barren brown desert and the burst of colour, pomp and splendour on the camels.

“I am going to click as many pictures as possible,” said Appa.

“You look like a serious photojournalist,” joked Amma.

Visual feast

Taran had been reading up and wanted to show off. “Camels have always been associated with Bikaner. They have a breeding and training centre here. The Bikaner Army had a special unit of Camel Corps called ‘Ganga Risala.’ The mommies and daddies of these camels have fought in World War 1 and 2; sometimes in far off places like Egypt.”

“Camels are still used for border patrolling,” added Appa.

“They look so gentle and, look, they are dancing,” pointed out Amma. Indeed, the camels were dancing to traditional Rajasthani music. Tapping their feet and doing some twirly turns accompanied by dancers in swerving whirling skirts with pots on their head.

Soon the turban tying competition began. Taran, who was drinking a makhaniya lassi, shoved his glass at Appa. “Hold it,” he shouted and darted off into the crowds to register his name.

Many foreigners had registered too and one of them won. He looked pleased when he collected his prize: a food coupon for a Bikaner thali. Taran congratulated him and asked, “Where did you learn to tie a turban like a local?”

“Easy!” retorted the tourist, “I have been watching YouTube videos.”

Taran laughed, “I will watch and practise for next time.”

They spent the evening wandering around sampling the local food: kachoris and bhujias. A highlight was trying out tea made of camel milk. “Wow! I wouldn’t have known, unless someone pointed it out,” said Appa scratching his head.

The camel milking competition was just starting. “Do you want to try?” asked Appa with a twinkle in his eye.

“No thanks,” said Taran. “Turban tying was enough.” But they did go to watch and were fascinated.

“I wish I had their long eyelashes,” said Amma.

“I guess the lashes protect their eyes by not letting sand get in,” remarked Taran, remembering his Social Studies chapter on ‘Adaptation of animals based on terrain’.

“Such beautiful noble creatures,” sighed Amma.

The family bought some camel milk sweets to take back home, as they watched the sunset over the Thar Desert. It had been a beautiful day.