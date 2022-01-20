Generic drugmaker Zydus has received the final approval from the U.S. FDA to market anticonvulsant drug Vigabatrin Tablets 500 mg. The approved product, whose reference listed drug is Sabril Tablets, will be manufactured at the Group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Cadila Healthcare said on Thursday. Vigabatrin decreases the number of seizures in adults and children who have not been able to control their seizures with other treatment, the company said.
Zydus’ anticonvulsant pill gets U.S. FDA nod
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
January 20, 2022 22:47 IST
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
January 20, 2022 22:47 IST
