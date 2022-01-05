Zupee, Jio announce strategic partnership

Gaming start-up Zupee, which recently raised $102 million funding, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited.

“With this new synergy, the aim is to build an ecosystem that will facilitate faster and more efficient development and distribution of products and services that will benefit Zupee customers. Jio users will be provided access to Zupee’s rich repertoire of online skill based games as well as other innovative products that Zupee develops,” the company said in a statement.

It added that with the new partnership, emphasis will be on rolling out more quality games in multiple languages.

“Over 150 million 5G handsets are expected to be sold before the commercial launch of 5G in India, and Zupee is aggressively looking to capture as much of the market as possible with this partnership with Jio. Zupee will also benefit from the reach Jio currently has. Zupee games will be distributed to all the Jio customers. It will also be made available to Jio Phone customers,” the company said, adding that this will give Zupee the biggest reach of all gaming companies in India.

Zupee said it recently completed a $102 million Series B funding round, which saw participation from investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners. This takes the total funds raised by Zupee to $121 million at a $600 million valuation.