Zoomcar to list in U.S. via $456 mn SPAC deal

Reuters October 13, 2022 21:56 IST

Indian car rental platform Zoomcar Inc said on Thursday it would go public in the United States after being acquired by blank-check firm Innovative International Acquisition Corp.

The deal will value the combined company at $456 million, including debt, Zoomcar said.

The company said proceeds from a trust account that contains about $235 million will provide the capital for general working purposes.

The merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2023, said Zoomcar, which has more than 3 million active users and more than 25,000 vehicles on its platform.