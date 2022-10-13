Business

Zoomcar to list in U.S. via $456 mn SPAC deal

Indian car rental platform Zoomcar Inc said on Thursday it would go public in the United States after being acquired by blank-check firm Innovative International Acquisition Corp.

The deal will value the combined company at $456 million, including debt, Zoomcar said.

The company said proceeds from a trust account that contains about $235 million will provide the capital for general working purposes.

The merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2023, said Zoomcar, which has more than 3 million active users and more than 25,000 vehicles on its platform.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 9:57:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/zoomcar-to-list-in-us-via-456-mn-spac-deal/article66007107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY