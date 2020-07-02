Business

Zoho unveils desi version of China’s CamScanner app

Zoho Corp. unveils document scanner app

Software developer Zoho Corporation has made available its document scanner app as an alternative to Chinese application CamScanner. Zoho Doc Scanner comes in basic and premium versions and is available free of cost. The Zoho Doc Scanner allows unlimited scans and has features including reminders, secure documents, OCR, export as text and search-through documents, unlimited workflows, doc scanner web, auto-upload documents, read documents, create folders, export to cloud services and themes, the company said. Doc Scanner also enables scanning of business cards in 17 languages, it added in the statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 10:39:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/zoho-unveils-desi-version-of-chinas-camscanner-app/article31973711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY