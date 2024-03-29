ZEE to cut Tech & Innovation Centre staff by 50% 

March 29, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has decided to prune headcount at its Bengaluru-based Technology & Innovation Centre (TIC) by about 50% and streamline its work as part of a strategic board-driven push to cut costs.

“Going forward, the TIC will maintain a sharper focus on enhancing the overall content creation, distribution and monetisation process for the company by utilising technology led tools to gain deeper insights into consumer preferences,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Zee did not specify the exact number of employees who would be affected by the move at the TIC, which was inaugurated in May 2022.

“The core and streamlined team at TIC will now only focus on enabling and empowering us in this process of content creation, distribution and monetisation,” Zee’s MD & CEO Punit Goenka was quoted as saying in the statement.