Zaggle ties up with EaseMyTrip, eyes big share of corporate travel pie

February 28, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., a SaaS FinTech player, has tied up with travel tech platform EaseMyTrip (EMT) to expand in the corporate travel space.

The company said it would further strengthen its position by forging alliances with more travel management companies (TMC) in the near future.

“We have, over the time, realised that this is a specialist area, and we are better equipped for integrating with partners like EMT and others to be able to offer a full-fledged stack of travel solutions through our platform using APIs,” Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle said in an interview.

“This beefs up our offering under expense management side very significantly and gives us a leg up vis-à-vis competition because EMT is one of the best providers of travel solutions in the country,” he said.

The partnership brings together Zaggle’s expense management platform with EMT’s network in the travel industry, offering a seamless experience for corporate travelers.

“The entire solution is based on giving more choices to the corporate customers. It allows corporates to customize their policies and set up bulk bookings as well,” the MD & CEO said.

“This is basically a product partnership where we are looking to enhance our offerings in the expense management platform. We will use our expense management platform on Zaggle solution as a way where multiple other solutions can be integrated such as forex, travel, or other services that corporates look to offer to their employees,” he added.

Corporate travel plays a pivotal role in driving demand for expense management solutions. With an increased focus on cost control and enhanced traveller experiences, modern expense management solutions like Zaggle’s EMS platform provide user-friendly interfaces, mobile apps, and automated processes, thereby optimising expense reporting and improving overall travel experiences for employees, the company said.

Through this partnership, Zaggle will not only earn revenue with every travel booking made through its interface but will also gain additional corporate customers through referrals from EMT.

The seamless experience offered by Zaggle’s platform allows corporate travellers to make both business and personal bookings while adhering to corporate policies configured within the Zaggle system.

With a focus on providing integrated travel solutions, Zaggle is planning to cater to various travel needs, including air travel, hotel bookings, train reservations, and other modes of transportation.

As the business continues to grow, Zaggle is expecting to achieve a growth rate of 40-50% in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of 11-13%.