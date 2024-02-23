GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yulu to operate in 10 metros; explores tie-ups in smaller cities

The EV mobility platform raises ₹160 crore in equity funding from existing investors Magna and Bajaj Auto

February 23, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Bengaluru-based Yulu, a shared electric vehicle mobility platform, which operates in its hometown, and in Delhi and Mumbai, plans to expand operations to seven more Indian metros. The platform is also exploring third-party partnerships to launch micro-mobility services across tier 2/3 cities and towns.

“We are going pan India in a phased manner,” said Amit Upadhyay, Head, Strategy and Product-EVs, Yulu told The Hindu. “We will operate in 10 cities, while we are also looking to collaborate with entrepreneurs to expand micro-mobility services in several small cities and towns on a smaller scale to start with,” Mr. Upadhyay, added.

Yulu expects entrepreneurs to come up with investment proposals to start the business, while technology support, training, charging infrastructure, technical know-how and bikes, made by Bajaj Auto, will be provided by Yulu.

Batteries and battery infrastructure services will be provided by Yuma Energy, which is a joint Venture (JV) between Yulu and Magna International, a global player in automotive components and technology. “There is huge scope for micro-mobility in our country. Our plans for small cities and towns are still in the discussion stage,” Mr. Upadhyay said on the sidelines of EV & Connected Mobility Innovation Forum.

Yulu Bikes on Thursday raised ₹160 crore in equity funding from existing investors Magna and Bajaj Auto Ltd. Bajaj Auto invested an additional ₹45.75 crore in the company raising its stakes to 18.8%.

Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yulu, said the equity infusion will help the company fast-track its growth plans. 

Yulu currently operates 30,000 EVs and it claims to have prevented more than 20 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

Related Topics

Electric vehicles

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.