Yes Bank unveils banking services on WhatsApp

Yes Bank has unveiled banking services on WhatsApp and its customers can now check their savings account balance, view recent transactions and digital banking products, avail loan against fixed deposits, order cheque book, report unauthorised transactions, connect with contact centre via call or email and apply for over 60 products and services through a message.

Ritesh Pai, chief digital officer, Yes Bank said “The banking requests from customers will be addressed on a real-time basis through the messaging platform, thereby making banking more efficient.”

