Yes Bank to delay earnings announcement

Private sector lender Yes Bank has delayed its Q3 earnings announcement, citing the capital raising process, which needs its ‘fullest attention.’

The bank said it will announce the earnings on or before March 14, 2020, which exceeds the 45-day period from the end of the relevant quarter as stipulated by SEBI. Yes Bank said it had received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors. “These include J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (U.K.) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors); Silver Point Capital,” it said.