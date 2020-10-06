Yamaha Motor India sales rise 17% in Sept.

Yamaha Motor India sales rose 17% in September compared with the year-earlier period. The Japanese two-wheeler maker, which sold 63,052 units in the month, is betting on the festival season and hopes October sales would be better than those in the last three months, it said.

Following the lifting of Covid-led lockdown, YMI has posted 4.3% growth in July 2020 compared with July 2019, and 14.8% growth in August 2020.YMI expects the overall demand to grow during the festival seasons starting from Navaratri onwards to Christmas. It plans to offer finance schemes for the new 125cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options.

The company's 125cc scooters include Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally, it said.