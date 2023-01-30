Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain calls it quits

January 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced his departure from Xiaomi, ending his nine-year association with the Chinese brand. Mr. Jain was the face of Xiaomi India before he quietly moved base to Dubai to serve as Global VP in July 2021, amid rising pressures on the company’s finances by law enforcement agencies.

Change is the only constant in life!



Last 9 years, I'm lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️



The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJainpic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

Manu Jain, who was also cofounder of Jabong, wrote on his Twitter profile, “I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world...”

Under Mr. Jain’s leadership, Xiaomi routinely emerged as the top performing smartphone brand online. He joined Xiaomi in 2014 at a time when the company was trying to establish its presence in India.

Currently, Xiaomi is still among top three smartphone vendors despite the shipments going down due to macroeconomic pressures. The brand operates with three titles: Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco.