Woodland to step into new markets: Singh

Apparel and footwear brand Woodland is exploring more international markets to grow the business following a foray into Canada and South Africa in the last couple of months, said Harkirat Singh, Managing Director of the brand’s owner Aero Club.

“New markets have always been on the radar,” said Mr. Singh.

“We also plan to further strengthen our international offices (and operations) in Hong Kong, Dubai and Moscow,” he said.

International revenue, which currently accounts for 20% of the total, is set to increase as overseas markets open up after the COVID-19 related shutdowns, he added.

He said with a strong manufacturing base (through over 15 facilities catering to over 75 % self production capabilities), the company plans to further invest under the government’s Make in India initiative and contribute to making the country a global manufacturing hub.

“Currently, our key focus is to realign all strategies as per Covid scenario and market conditions, with a clear focus on safety & sales. In the current scenario, the focus is more on our online sale where we are making all our stores omni channel while domestic geographical expansion would take a back-seat till situation improves,” he said.

Recently the company forayed into newer categories like face masks and PPE kits.