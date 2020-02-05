‘Wipro’s next CEO must fit in with Rishad, company culture’

It is ‘extremely critical’ for tech firm Wipro to go for a strong leader who can gel well with company chairman Rishad Premji. And, the person will also have to fit in with its ‘strong’ culture, said industry watchers.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO of U.S.-based research and consulting firm, Everest Group, said the challenge for the junior Mr. Premji is to find a strong operator who would work well with him and fit into Wipro’s working culture.

“This person, more importantly, should be able to drive growth as well by building further on the strong operations that Abid has put in place,” said Mr. Bendor-Samuel. Wipro’s outgoing CEO Abidali Neemuchwala did bring in necessary changes in the company in his four years at the helm. “He took a hard decision to walk away from low-value deals and turned the company’s nose in the right direction. There is a lot more that needs to be done, for Wipro to catch up with icompetition,” said Hansa Iyengar, senior analyst at Ovum, a U.K.-based consulting firm. Wipro was one of the first Indian IT companies to talk about ‘digital’ and pivot its business towards it. Mr. Neemuchwala is seen as having laid the foundation for the company’s digital business, according to analysts.

“However, [Wipro] was slow in making necessary investments and has lagged peers who are witnessing double-digit growth in their digital businesses. Slowing growth and declining margins mean less money to invest, which means lesser innovation, and that is a vicious cycle eating away at Wipro,” said Ms. Iyengar.

Wipro has pockets of effective delivery, in areas such as energy, manufacturing and BPO, but needed to work harder on where it really wanted to excel, said Phil Fersht, chief tech analyst and CEO, HFS Research.